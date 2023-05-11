In Puerto Palomas there is a monument to the most famous Mexican who crossed illegally into the United States. An equestrian statue of Pancho Villa commemorates the point where the revolutionary crossed the line at dawn on March 9, 1916 along with 300 soldiers in an invasion that left 18 Americans dead and a major conflict between Mexico and the United States. More than a century later, the most radical right speaks of another invasion that is born in border towns like this one. That of tens of thousands of immigrants who have crossed thanks to Title 42, a health measure that expires at 11:59 p.m. in Washington.

A few meters from where the invasion of Columbus (New Mexico) began is a shelter full of lives that lost the battle against Washington’s immigration policy. The site was conditioned by the authorities of the municipality of Ascensión to deal with the waves of people returned by the Border Patrol since Donald Trump established the norm, which allows the rapid expulsion of irregular immigrants by land.

Aerial view of the Puerto Palomas de Villa municipality. Nayeli Cruz

Jose, a Honduran immigrant, works 24-hour shifts as a manager to greet those who arrive. The last knock on the door was heard at one in the morning. “In the last two months there was only one day when no one came,” he says, sitting in a small room that serves as a dining room, kitchen, and entertainment room. Behind him is a dim room with bunk beds where eight men from Mexico, Venezuela and Honduras rest.

From January to date, some two thousand people have passed through there. The figure may seem small given the immense flow registered by larger cities on the border such as Nogales (Sonora), Piedras Negras (Coahuila), Nuevo Laredo (Tamaulipas) or Ciudad Juárez, 120 kilometers east of Puerto Palomas. But the number represents 25% of the population of the town.

“We definitely do not have the capacity to deal with Title 8,” says Saúl Carrillo, the person in charge of Civil Protection and head of the shelter. The official talks about what will happen from the first minute of Friday, when the United States will more harshly process anyone who arrives irregularly and without announcing themselves through an application. Washington will also increase the pace of deportations. Title 8 is the legal tool that allowed those responsible for the Customs and Border Protection Service to expel three million people during the eight years of the Barack Obama Administration.

José Humberto López in his bed at the Puerto Palomas shelter. Nayeli Cruz

The hostel has capacity for 40 people. Wednesday afternoon there was space after a large group left it in the morning. José explains that the local government reached an agreement with a bus company to offer tickets with a 50% discount. But there is a condition. “The trips can only be to the south, because if you ask to go to another point on the border they won’t throw you away,” says the person in charge. José is not very clear about what will happen to the hostel once title 42 disappears.

“We are never enough to deal with the situation”

The United States estimates that there are some 150,000 people in shelters, shelters or on the streets along the more than three thousand kilometers of border. Ciudad Juárez has been one of the ground zeros of the crisis that began with migrant caravans leaving Central America and heading north to collide with Trump’s wall. In the city of Chihuahua, a swarm of civil organizations, churches and various levels of government are trying to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

“Every time there are significant migratory changes we have seen that there is a certain peace, like everything is calm, but after that the storm comes. In this, with us, it’s the other way around: after the calm comes the storm,” says pastor Juan Fierro, who has run El Buen Samaritano for eight years, a shelter located in a popular neighborhood northwest of Ciudad Juárez. “The immigration situation exceeds us every time. We are never enough to stop what is happening at this time and in these future years. It is something that is going to manifest itself in a tremendous way because violence continues throughout the world. And then add the climatic situation that is leaving people homeless”, adds the evangelical.

A Guatemalan woman cares for her son at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juárez. Nayeli Cruz

The site has housed immigrants of 25 nationalities. Not only from American countries, but also from Iraq, Congo, Ukraine, Ethiopia and Cameroon. The worst was in 2019, when the caravans brought 260 people to its doors despite having room for 40. With donations and investments from international organizations, the building grew and today it can accommodate 150 migrants. This Tuesday there were 62 people, but Fierro believes that the next few days the situation will be more complex. “Sunday I will have about 75 or 80 people here and next week I will probably be able to reach the maximum capacity that we have,” he says.

Something similar happens with other shelters in Juárez, a city of 1.5 million inhabitants. A spokesman for the mayor’s office has told this newspaper that none of these exceeded 50% occupancy on Wednesday. “There are no more than two thousand people in the city and we have some 4,000 beds in all the shelters in the network for the next few days,” says Carlos Nájera.

Pastor Fierro assures that the face of this crisis is no longer just citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti or Central America. There are also Mexicans displaced by violence. “I estimate that 40 of the 62 I have here are Mexicans who have left their states,” he says. As he speaks, two families from Guerrero, a southern state plagued by violence and poverty, sheltered from the sun under a tent. Ismael, 38 years old and originally from the municipality of Coyuca, assures that he planned to cross and turn himself in to the Border Patrol. He didn’t do it because a man told him that he had to pay the cartel $6,000 so that his daughter, his wife and he would have the green light. “The border is run by crime,” he says. He has been waiting patiently for two weeks for the Biden government to give him an appointment through the application enabled by the Department of Homeland Security.

A woman rests in the El buen samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juárez. Nayeli Cruz

