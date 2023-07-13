On Wednesday, Serbian websites published a shocking report about a “spying” operation by Alcaraz’s father on Djokovic during the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

The Serbian “B92” website said that Alcaraz’s father filmed and recorded the Serbian tennis star’s training.

Djokovic said Wednesday that he “would like more privacy during the tournament,” in a phrase that some considered a reference to the Spanish spy operation.

As for Alcaraz, his comments came as a surprise about the incident.

“I think the case that Djokovic was photographed by my father is correct, as my father is a big fan of tennis,” Alcaraz said.

He added, “My father enters the tournament stadiums at 11 am, and leaves at 10 pm, every day. He watches matches and training for many players.”

He pointed out that he “owns many videos of Djokovic, from many platforms,” ​​but stressed that this does not give him any kind of interest in the Serbian star.

Alcaraz is expected to face Djokovic in the upcoming Wimbledon final, next Sunday, after reaching the semi-finals, against the Russian Daniel Medvedev and the Italian Yannick Sener, respectively.