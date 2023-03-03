The land is owned by the Cabassi family and is located a few minutes from the Assago building. It is currently totally unused

A land of almost one million square meters, between Rozzano and Assago. Bordered by motorway and ring road. It’s in an immense expanse of unused greenery that the new Inter stadium could be built, a few steps from the Mediolanum Forum. The building is owned by the Cabassi family, who also own the adjacent area on which reasoning is being made for a possible all-Nerazzurri facility after the split between Steven Zhang’s club and AC Milan on the stadium together.

ABANDONED — There are no constraints on building a new plant in that area. And looking at it, you understand why: it is a totally unused space, wedged between vans and cars whizzing along the motorway and ring road. The current non-functionality of the place is demonstrated by a decommissioned, abandoned facility. A sort of destroyed farmhouse, with silos left to themselves and even a burnt-out car. Clothes and objects of all kinds scattered here and there, with dry weeds and cobwebs of branches. See also Sarri: "Sixty very beautiful minutes. The controversy after Naples? The anger remains"

THE SCENERY — No runner, no owner with his dog, no bench: in the immense expanse, as private property, there is nobody. Still, it doesn’t go unnoticed. There are those who skirt it from the Rozzano side along the Alzaia Naviglio Pavese route. And it is just a few steps away from the Assago Forum underground stop, terminus of the M2 green line, from which you can reach the area in just a few minutes. We are talking about Assago, but we are in Rozzano, where everyone is aware of the possible arrival of the new home of Inter. There are those who tremble and those who would prefer to sit there quietly.

“I could go to see the game on foot” or “Too much chaos, it’s good like this”. The fans are also talking: the Inter fans are hoping, the Milan fans less so. The game is open, the administrations of the two municipalities can be the right side for the Nerazzurri club. Seeing it like this, immense and empty, one can already imagine a stadium. See also Turin, Vanya across the board: "If I were a striker I would be the new Ibra"

March 2, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 22:22)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#stones #throw #Forum #close #ring #road #metro #discover #area #Inter #stadium