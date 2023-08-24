A few months ago, through the Apple event, the VisionPro, augmented reality glasses that allow the functions of a computer to be carried out but now within easy reach of the user. And although they still need to be put up for sale, it seems that a most striking piece of information has been released.

Recently, the company has patented what is called “stone”, an additional accessory that will allow the functions of the VisionPro furthermore, this using the power of the current M Chip that would be more advanced than the one used in macbook pro. And it would have that name precisely because the size is not the largest, precisely that of a stone.

This mentions the company regarding the patent:

Implementations of the subject technology provide a small and portable physical object for use in an extended reality system. The system may include a device that allows a user/carrier to interact with virtual representations of content, such as stored data and/or applications overlaid on the user’s physical environment. The object has a unique identifier that can be obtained by the device or another device. The object can be an inactive device without any internal circuitry, a passive device with circuitry that is activated by another device, or an active device that has its own processing circuitry and/or a display housed in the body of the object. The object may be associated with the content displayed by the device to provide a user with a physical object that can be moved or manipulated to move, modify, transport, or store content generated, stored, and/or displayed in an extended reality environment.

All this implies that the VisionPro they would not come complete so to speak, since the accessory would give them their maximum potential, even so it would be a complement that does not prevent them from being used easily. But as with any device Manzanathere is always something that makes you the perfect company and thus the experience is much better for the customer.

For now, we will have to wait until the event of Manzana to have a specific departure date.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: After a long time, Apple teaches something that really offers a lot in terms of technological progress, so it is quite interesting to know more about the device. I’d like to review it when it comes out, or when it’s discounted rather.