Carlos Alcaraz (20 years old) did not have a good time on Tuesday in his debut on the grass of Queen’s against the Frenchman Rinderknech. The Murcian had to overcome a game that cost him more than necessary to win (4-6, 7-5 and 7-6(3)). The number two in the world accused the lack of adaptation on the surface, but it went from less to more, little by little taking the best sensations in a duel that remained even until the end.

Today [no antes de las 16.30 horas], in a duel of twenty-somethings against the Czech Jiri Lehecka (21 years old and 36 from the ATP), a rival he has not yet faced, the world number two will face one of the most surprising players at the Australian Open , where he reached the quarterfinals against all odds. In Melbourne Park he defeated the Croatian Coric, the American Christopher Eubanks, the British Cameron Norrie and the Canadian Auger-Aliassime, before falling in the quarterfinals against the Greek Tsitsipas in the penultimate round (6-3, 7-6 and 6 -4).

Since then, Lehecka has lived with constant regularity. It seems that a great version of a player who added his first professional victory on grass last week in Stuttgart against Marcos Giron has arrived in London, but who knows what it is to lift a title at the All England Tennis Club, the junior doubles of 2019.

more pressure



In order to face Alcaraz today, Lehecka avoided a possible Spanish duel between the Murcian and Alejandro Davidovich, whom he defeated on Tuesday (7-6 and 6-3) and starts with the advantage that the pressure will be on the side of the player from El Palm grove.

Lehecka, right-handed, two-handed backhand, was clear from a young age that he was going to dedicate himself to some sport. His father, Jiri, was a professional swimmer and his mother, Romana, was also a professional athlete. From them he believes that he inherited the genes for playing sports. Tennis was just one of many that he practiced (hiking, biking, skiing). But when he was 15 years old, he moved to Prostejov, far from home and from his family, to try to improve, something similar to what Carlos Alcaraz did when he went to live at the academy run by his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. in Villena.

There were no surprises yesterday. Thus, the Norwegian Holger Rune beat the British in two sets (6-3 and 6-4), Cameron Norrie got rid of the Australian Jordan Thompson (4-6, 6-3 and 6-2), the Italian Musetti did the same against the American BenShelton (6-4, 4-6 and 6-4) and in the duel of North Americans, Tiafoe defeated Korda

In addition to the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lehecka from Murcia, the other three round of 16 matches to be played today will face Álex de Miñaur with Schwartzman, Adrian Mannarino with Taylor Fritz, and Grigor Dimitrov with Francisco Cerúndolo.