From Bombay to Bogota, millions of people are subjected this weekend to new quarantine measures and curfews, while the vaccination campaigns against the Coronavirus in Europe, which are already faltering, are facing a shortage of available doses and fear of side effects.

While a significant increase in infections is recorded in India, more than 132,000 people within 24 hours, Maharashtra, the state most affected by the second wave of the virus, begins a stone, today, Saturday, and continues throughout the weekend in a procedure affecting 125 million people and will be repeated every week for a month. April.

On Friday, state hospitals were forced to halt their vaccinations due to a shortage of doses.

Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, who has a population of eight million, are also being quarantined over the weekend, according to Claudio Lopes, mayor of Colombia. Colombia is the second country in Latin America to be affected by the epidemic, behind Brazil, with about 2.5 million cases.

As for Argentina, which is registering a steady increase in cases, from Friday, it imposed a curfew for a period of three weeks.

“In the last seven days alone, cases have increased by 36% in the Buenos Aires region,” President Alberto Fernandez said.

In Europe, where the third wave of the epidemic is hitting several countries at the heart, the already slow vaccination campaign is facing new questions about the possible side effects associated with the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

And the European Medicines Agency announced Friday that it is studying a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and blood clots, and is expanding its investigation into the AstraZeneca vaccine accused of causing blood clots, to include vascular problems.

The agency acknowledged on Wednesday that blood clots should be classified as “extremely rare” side effects, but they are especially dangerous for young people.

And it indicated that on Friday it began a study on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on similar potential side effects, after four cases were reported, including one that resulted in death. The European Union has authorized this vaccine, but it has not yet started.

The European Agency is also investigating possible links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and vascular problems.

The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines use the same technology that uses the adenovirus as a vector.

Until now, caution and skepticism about the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted many countries to set specific ages to put it back or to suspend its use.