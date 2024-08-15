Ciudad Juarez.– A van reported stolen was abandoned tonight on Manuel Gómez Morín Avenue.

Initially, a deprivation of liberty had been reported at the intersection with Del Agua Street.

Municipal officers arrived at the scene and located an older model red Chevrolet Blazer.

Upon reviewing the series, it was found that it had been reported stolen on August 3 of this year.

Apparently, a municipal agent indicated, the crew members ran out of gasoline and abandoned it at the scene.

The van was seized by the officers and will be placed at the disposal of the ministerial authority to continue with the investigation file.