Jaime Siles, head of IFM in Spain.

There is some commotion in the government environment due to the takeover of Naturgy. Despite being a partial offer for 22.69% of the capital of the energy firm and the Australian fund IFM has ensured that it respects the Spanish nature of the company, the qualification of strategic company means that it must go through the government screening so that can move on. Theoretically, the Executive has six months to pronounce, but it is expected and wishes that this period is conveniently shortened. Theoretically, too, it is the Ministry of Industry that must channel and evaluate the operation and then make a proposal to the Council of Ministers on whether or not to veto it.

However, more departments come into play: Economy, Ecological Transition and, of course, the Presidency of the Government, where it has been stressed that “it will be looked at with a strategic sense”, leaving the uncertainty open. Something similar to what the head of Transport said last Wednesday, Jose Luis Ábalos, that, although his ministry is not (theoretically) involved, he does have a predicament: “The Government cannot be left out, it is important that we have some control to preserve the Spanish nature of strategic companies,” he told the SER channel when asked on the hypothetical veto after spreading that possibility as news and collapsing the stock on the stock market.

Surely, those indirectly responsible for the uproar, the IFM Investors pension fund, did not predict that the offer they launched on January 26 on Naturgy was going to alter the political yard so much. The operation has been preparing for months its vice president of infrastructures, the Valencian Jaime Siles, a young 34-year-old Civil Engineer who was trained at the universities of Valencia and Paris. In the French capital he began working in the Bouygues group to be quickly hunted by the Australian fund in 2012. Siles sweeps home. It would be the fourth operation in Spain after entering Aqualia (it has 49%); the purchase from OHL of Aleática, the concessionaire where it has control, and the acquisition of a stake in the Port of Huelva.

Siles’ mission, which has to report to London and Australia on a daily basis, is to convince the Spanish authorities that IFM’s objectives are adapted to Spanish requirements. From an economic point of view, the operation seems very well fitted: it is a success that an investment of more than 5,000 million euros has come and it is that the energy transition policy is endorsed with an operation of this caliber.

From the politician, he says that Australia is a country with which Spain maintains close and good relations, with a growing presence of companies, especially energy and infrastructure; that the fund ensures its vocation of long-term permanence, and that they guarantee the Spanish nature of the management and the continuity of the management team. It is worth remembering, in any case, that Naturgy would only have around a third of the purely Spanish capital (24.8% from Criteria and around 8% from minorities). The rest would be in the funds CVC (20.4%) and GIP (20%) and the Algerian state company Sonatrach (4%), in addition to IFM’s participation if it reaches its maximum objectives.

It depends on what the Government says that the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has to intervene. In other words, if you object, the regulatory body has little to say. If there is no veto, you will have to analyze the operation, as well as the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), especially if there is any agreement.

IFM Investors was founded more than 25 years ago with the aim of protecting and profiting from retirement savings. It participates in very long-term projects and “does not seek so much short-term benefits as being part of industries and companies that have strategic visions with long horizons of time,” according to the fund, which declares itself a signatory of the principles of responsible social investment and engages in ESG issues (environmental, social and corporate governance factors) with the companies in which it invests with the aim of improving their performance and minimizing investment risk. There the approach to Naturgy is explained, “perfectly aligned with the principles and central objectives of IFM”.

At the head of IFM Investors is Greg Combet since 2018. He was Secretary General of the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) between 2000 and 2007. It is the body that represents the largest number of workers in Australia, with 46 affiliated unions, from where he managed to repeal the legislation on labor relations designed to purportedly to improve employment levels by dispensing with unfair dismissal laws for companies of a certain size and allowing workers to negotiate conditions without collective representation. Between 2007 and 2013 he held different ministerial portfolios under the leadership of the Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and after the prime minister Julia Gillard.