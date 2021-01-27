In the world of sports, reports of intoxication are not new. Perhaps the most emblematic is that of Branco’s drum from the 1990 World Cup in Italy, when Carlos Bilardo’s coaching staff invited Brazil to “water” and the injured party was the historic lateral marker. Now, from Egypt, the Slovenian national team that was playing in the Handball World Cup pointed to the host team for a possible sabotage which ended in the elimination of the Europeans.

The Slovenian Handball Federation reported through a statement that 12 of their players felt bad before the game and three of them, Stas Skube, Dragan Gajic and Blaz Blagotinsek, they couldn’t play.

“The boys screamed in pain, vomited and ran to the bathroom as if their lives depended on it. Stas Skube and Dragan Gajic could not sleep and Blaz Blagotinsek, the greatest of our players, went to the ground in severe pain and passed out in his own vomit and had to be taken to the hotel, “said the leaders.

In a second statement, however, they lowered their tone and avoided arguing with Egypt. “We are looking at the reasons for the medical problems and it could be due to several factors. The first thing we think of is food, and we all know that the factors and symptoms vary depending on each individual. We want to make it clear that we have never stated what happened and if the disease was caused intentionally, but several players were ill, “they clarified.

“Since all the equipment in the hotel have had the same conditions and have not had medical problems, it is difficult to explain what happened. Also, our team used the food from the hotel buffet and from room service and only drank bottled water. That’s why we ask that the situation is analyzed and clarified jointly in order to avoid it in future events, “they claimed.

In the midst of the controversy, the coach of the Danish national team, Morten Henriksen, accused the Slovenian team of being responsible for the poisoning from ordering food outside the hotel, something that was rejected. “The Slovenian Handball Association – they clarified – wants to give an answer to this and rejects the accusations of Mr. Henriksen. The players ordered pizza but the order was made in the hotel restaurant, within the bubble of Cairo, since otherwise it would have been rejected. Nothing was requested from outside the hotel. The unwanted problems occurred inside the bubble. “

It was then that the International Handball Federation (IHF) issued a statement to calm the spirits and remind that Slovenia had not officially reported the situation of its squad before the decisive match to get into the top eight of the tournament. “Despite the fact that the Slovenian delegation he had not made any official complaint on the day of the game or the day before, the International Handball Federation opened an investigation and asked the government body in charge of food control to issue a statement, “they explained.

“On the night after the game against Egypt a player from Slovenia came to the hotel clinic with a stomach ache and diarrhea, stating that it was the first time that happened to him and he was given medication to treat the pain. The doctor then received the head of the Slovenian delegation, who told him that 14 players had the same problems due to food poisoning. Doctors asked that the players be tested for reasons, but the Slovenian doctor refused. The players were offered to transfer to the hospital and the Slovenian doctor refused and refused all kinds of help. A meeting was organized with the rest of the teams to see if there had been more cases and none reported more cases, “they added.

In its statement, the IHF was tough on Slovenia, noting that the day its players “ate poisoned food, Belarusian players ate from the same buffet without negative consequences“In addition, he stressed that” the team played a good game and even had an income of five goals at the beginning of the second half. There was no indication from the field that the players were underperforming due to illness. “

For his part, Hisham Nasr, the president of the Egyptian Handball Federation and the Organizing Committee of the World Cup, responded to the accusations after the 25-25 with Slovenia that qualified the locals to the quarterfinals. “The statements of the Slovenian national team are totally false, and it is a shame to repeat these words, I hoped they would thank us for the good organization and hospitality, instead of justifying his defeat in this way“, he claimed.

“We did not receive any official letter from the Slovenian team regarding this complaint before the match is played, why does this claim arise after losing the match? If the Slovenian players were poisoned, how could they play that match so strong? We have all seen the Egyptian players’ jerseys ripped, and if the Slovenian players who played were not poisoned, then how were they saved, even though the whole team eats the same thing at the same time? “He asked.

Finally, he stressed that “the Slovenian Federation did not send any official letter to the Committee or the International Federation” and that “these false statements harm the reputation of the host.”