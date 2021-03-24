The Russian national football team scored three points in the opening game of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Stanislav Cherchesov’s wards had a two-goal advantage, but in the second half they allowed Malta to close the gap to a minimum and almost missed another, calming the nerves of the fans only at the very end.

The final victory 3: 1 made it possible to avoid shame and now makes it possible to prepare more calmly for games with competitors in the struggle for access to the World Cup – Slovenia and Slovakia. Meanwhile, the favorite of our group made the first misfire. Croatia on March 24 lost away to Slovenes (0: 1) And Slovakia managed to lose points on the road from Cyprus (0: 0).

“It seems to me obvious that the Russian national team had a struggle with itself when it was preparing for the match with Malta,” Anatoly Byshovets, former head coach of the USSR, CIS and Russian national teams, told Izvestia. – At first it worked out, so after the first half they took the lead. This affected the further quality of the game, led to a loss of concentration and problems that arose after the goal against Shunin. One could expect a higher quality of play and a more serious advantage in the score, which would remove any doubts about the state of the Russian national team.

Choosing in favor of Dziuba

The meeting on an island in the Mediterranean was the first for the Russian national football team after the disastrous defeat in Serbia in November (0: 5), which completed our journey in the last UEFA Nations League.

The composition of the Russian national team remained almost the same as in the October matches … Place in the gate was taken by Anton Shunin, in the center of defense were Georgy Dzhikia and Andrey Semyonov, on the right flank of the defense – Mario Fernandez, on the left – Vyacheslav Karavaev. In the midfield were Daler Kuzyaev, Alexey Ionov, as well as Artyom Dzyuba, who returned to the national team.

They all went out to the fields in the fall when they were called. Changes include attacking midfielder Alexander Golovin , due to an injury who has missed the postform semester, as well as hitting the start of the holding midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov , who played most of the qualifying matches of the European Championship in 2019, but has not received a challenge from Cherchesov since then.

Finally, for the first time in the starting lineup of the Russian national team in an official match, attacking midfielder Daniil Fomin came out , who previously played from the first minutes only in the November friendly match with Moldova (0: 0).

It was the 24-year-old midfielder of the Moscow Dynamo who created the first dangerous moment in the match. Before that, our team controlled the ball for almost 15 minutes and spent almost all the time in the half of the field of Malta, but could not think of anything in the penalty area of ​​the hosts, who defended compactly with their entire squad. Fomin burst into the opponent’s possession and responded to the throw, immediately breaking through from a dangerous position, but hit the defender.

After that, the Russians slowed down a little, and in the next five minutes, Malta unexpectedly attacked more. In one of the episodes, her players even managed to strike dangerously from 20 meters, but Shunin saved. Ours woke up by the 23rd minute and immediately opened an account.

Ionov on his left flank dispersed the attack, beat Golovin and passed Fomin, who gave a pass to Dziuba, who was in front of the gate, who left no chance for goalkeeper Anri Bonello … After 10 minutes, our captain hit his head from five meters and could double the advantage, but missed the goal. True, Dziuba immediately corrected himself and gave an assist pass. He won a rebound in the Maltese penalty area and rolled the ball back to Fernandez, who shot the hosts’ goalkeeper.

Before the break, Golovin almost organized a goal, who managed to catch the ball past Bonello, but Dzyuba did not manage to finish it off in front of an empty goal – he was outstripped by the Maltese defenders. In the second half, the Russian footballers frankly relaxed, and the hosts became more active. And they managed to translate this activity into a goal in the 56th minute – Joseph Mbong scored.

Sobolev’s blow

And here the most difficult segment of the match for Russia has begun … Stanislav Cherchesov quickly tried to refresh the middle line with a double substitution. Alexey Miranchuk and Rifat Zhemaletdinov came out instead of Ionov and Fomin. But over the next 15 minutes, Malta could equalize at least twice. First, Shunin saved, and then Teddy Theum almost missed the goal.

Russia responded with a blow from Dziuba along the empty gates, where there was no one to close. Until about the 82nd minute Malta had a territorial advantage, and ours almost did not crawl into the foreign half of the field. The coaching staff tried to strengthen the attack by leaving Andrey Mostovoy instead of Kuzyaev and Alexander Sobolev instead of Dziuba. And in the 90th minute, the last castling worked. After a short pass by Miranchuk, Sobolev struck a touchdown, and the ball bounced into the goal from Bonello’s hands , after which Cherchesov and his team were able to breathe out with relief.

– It’s good that we managed to take the necessary three points, – summed up Anatoly Byshovets. – And now the situation in the competitors’ games is favorable for us. The calendar, according to which we started the match with Malta, now allowed us to have a comfortable psychological state. AND Croatia’s failures with Slovakia give a grain of optimism. Now the price of each match will start to increase, and the loss of points will be fraught with everyone.