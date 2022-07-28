What is hidden behind the curtains that lead to the flight deck is very enigmatic. Knowing how these assistants work on planes and the secrets of this profession becomes very attractive content for social networks. The testimonies of the employees themselves reveal to the world, many times, things that you never imagined or they help you to see what it is like, for example, the interior of offices like Google.

TikTok has become the star platform to show the ‘behind the scenes’ of jobs as striking as that of a stewardess. The ‘tiktoker’ Cierra Mistt with more than 3 million followers on the social network uses her profile to tell all the secrets of working as a cabin crew. «Welcome to my life´s online diary (Welcome to the online diary of my life)». This is how this young woman who has impacted millions of users with her latest revelation on the social network presents herself. In this video that exceeds 7 million views, she has told several secrets about flight attendants and pilots. But one of them has drawn attention among its users. The stewardess has revealed the reason why you should not drink coffee or tea on planes.

He assures that unless they are “super desperate” they do not drink “the coffee or tea that is provided on planes.” The reason? Because it “never cleans up.” The stewardess explains that, “although airlines can tell passengers that they carry out periodic tests of the quality of the water”, they tell them that they are actually done “around six to nine months”. A lack of hygiene, according to the testimony of Cierra Mistt, which has surprised users. After this, many have commented that they will no longer order coffee or tea on the plane. And it is that the stewardess has added that “they are not going to clean that tank unless they find something.”