One point for each, a fair result apparently in Cartagonova. But some tables that leave neither FC Cartagena nor Rayo Vallecano happy. The Albinegros will continue for another week in relegation positions, while the Vallecanos can see how their rivals escape in the fight for direct promotion positions. The difference now with the second, RCD Espanyol, is five points, the same with UD Almería, third. Both have to play their respective commitments, the parakeets with RCD Mallorca, leader with eleven out of ten of advantage with Iraola’s team.

Rayo Vallecano was the one who took the ball at the start of the game. The local team did not put up much resistance to it, in which Azeez appeared in the eleven to replace Gallar. The Nigerian was behind Rubén Castro, displacing Elady to the band. The two teams were comfortable, one with the ball in their possession and the other waiting for their opportunity to seek surprise. The one that hit first was the Vallecas box, with a well that started the play and finished it. He assisted Guerrero, who with a touch of quality surpassed Chichizola, but the ball went to the wood after touching Antoñito. De la Bella was not fast, whose clearance attempt hit Pozo and became 0-1. End of two unbeaten matches for Carrión’s men.

It didn’t get to 10 ‘and the game was where Iraola’s wanted. Ahead and possession. He would soon lose the advantage, with a serious error by Velázquez. The center-back committed an absurd penalty on Castro, a gift that the canary did not miss to make his target number eleven. Tables again. It was time to start over. Rayo tried again, creating danger with Fran García, on the left, and Advíncula, on the right. The clearest, with the Peruvian. His internship ended with a pass back to Comesaña, whose shot hit Navas when he took the goal.

Before the break, Castro was 2-1. The forward does not need to appear much, he has quality to spare to decide a game at any time. Perfect control inside the area, the ball settles to his right and his powerful shot went to a corner kick after hitting the head of Rayista goalkeeper, Dimitrievski.

The controversy and Castro

The second half started with the same dynamic, away control. The VAR disrupted the plans of Iraola’s pupils. Nacho Gil dropped Isi in three quarters of the visiting field, the ball fell to Elady and the Jaén assisted Castro, who with a subtle touch beat Dimitrievski. Neither the referee nor the VAR saw what was clear, that Gil committed a foul on the end.

Now it was Rayo Vallecano who was seen from behind and FC Cartagena who had the game where he wanted, with the score in favor with barely half an hour left for completion.

But Isi wanted to remove the bad taste in his mouth from the 2-1 action and he succeeded. He put a perfect ball to Álvaro, who had beaten Antoñito’s back, and his center only had to be pushed by Qasmi, just out on the pitch.

Until the end, many inaccuracies by both, without taking advantage of the gaps that were at times. The most dangerous action was a free-kick from Baby that Chichizola saved in two halves. In addition, again controversial. Rayista players asked for Navas’ hand within the area, but neither Gorostegui Fernández nor the VAR decreed the maximum penalty. This time, they were right.