A political expert from Russia, and an economist from Algeria, monitors for “Sky News Arabia” the messages of the visit of the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the meetings and agreements that took place with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, seeking to break the collar of sanctions and the blockade imposed on his country by the United States and most of them. Europe.

During the 3-day visit, Putin and Tebboune concluded agreements aimed at deepening the “strategic partnership”, as Russia seeks to strengthen its presence in Africa.

compatibility relationship

Algerian economist Mourad Kouachi describes the relations of the two countries as being dominated by “political and diplomatic consensus on various issues pertaining to the Middle East.”

The value of trade exchanges between the two countries is about 3 billion dollars, and Russia is the largest supplier of arms to Algeria. As the latter imports 80 percent of its weapons from Moscow, the two countries also coordinate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and in the meetings of the “OPEC Plus” alliance of oil exporting countries, according to Kouachi.

strategic partnership

On the objectives of Tebboune’s visit to Moscow amid the current global atmosphere, Mourad Kouachi says:

Algeria wants to develop relations with Moscow politically, militarily and economically, and is waiting for a lot of Russian investments, especially with some countries restricting Russian investors. As a result of the sanctions imposed on their country after the Ukraine war.

Algeria is looking for real profit partners, as well as achieving food security through projects to increase grain production.

As it seeks to rely on clean energy, Algeria finds Russia a suitable partner. Because it is one of the largest energy developing countries.

Strategic partnership with Moscow is an Algerian goal in the automotive and mining industries.

A multipolar world

The Russian political analyst, Musallam Shaito, agrees with Kouachi on some of the previous points, adding to them:

Algeria stands with Russia and wants to raise the level of economic exchange, and Moscow wants the same thing.

Relations between the two countries are strategic; Due to Algeria’s weight in Africa, the Mediterranean region and the Middle East.

The timing of the visit is important after Algeria was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, participating in discussing regional and international issues.

Russia is working to form a multipolar world, and is betting that Africa will play an important role in that.

Energy and military cooperation files

During a ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin and Tebboune signed a series of agreements and declarations of intent on “deepening the strategic partnership.”

According to the announcement posted on the Kremlin’s website, the two countries pledged to “expand the partnership on technology transfer” and to carry out “joint maneuvers and exercises,” according to the text reported by “Agence France Presse.”

In the field of energy, the two countries pledged to “intensify cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon exploration and production, and oil and gas refining.”

“Algeria is an important partner for us in the Arab world and in Africa,” Putin said in a statement, stressing that he had held “very fruitful” talks with his Algerian counterpart.

For his part, Tebboune said that his meeting with Putin was “frank and friendly,” and discussed with him many issues, including the situation in the desert, the Libyan file, and the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Algeria and Moscow have maintained distinguished relations since the former Soviet Union supported the Algerians during the war of independence from France from 1954 to 1962.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Russia has strengthened its relations in Asia, Africa and Latin America, by presenting itself as a distinguished partner to the countries of these continents, and as an alternative to Moscow’s competitors, especially the United States and Europe.