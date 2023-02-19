London (dpa)

By leaving with a clean sheet against Leicester City in the English Premier League, Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, Manchester United’s goalkeeper, succeeded in reaching a new record with the team dubbed the “Red Devils”.

Manchester United achieved a valuable and deserved 3-0 victory over its guest, Leicester City, in the 24th round of the English Premier League at Old Trafford.

De Gea is equal to Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, Manchester United legend, in reaching 180 clean sheets, as the Spanish goalkeeper has played 521 matches with the club since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in June 2011, according to the official website of the English club. De Gea also ranks tenth in the list of players most involved in matches with Manchester United, and he was at a great level this season under the leadership of Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag.

During his busy career at United, De Gea won Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the European League.

And by equaling Schmeichel’s record, he added another achievement to his own, along with a host of other personal accomplishments.

De Gea, 32, was awarded Manchester United’s Player of the Year for the fourth time last season, after he participated in every minute of the 2021/22 Premier League season, and was always present to save his team.

And after equalizing the number with Schmeichel, De Gea will undoubtedly try to overtake the great Dane next Thursday, when United play with Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, in the second leg of the qualifying round for the round of 16 in the European Championship.

