“I’m back in Moscow today,” Sullivan said in a message posted on Twitter by the US embassy on Thursday.

He stressed that he is “ready” to work with Russian colleagues to reach the establishment of “stable relations between our two countries.”

His return to Moscow came a few days after the return of the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, to Washington, on Sunday.

The Russian President announced the return of the Russian and American ambassadors on June 16, at the conclusion of his meeting with his American counterpart in Geneva.

This was one of the very few concrete decisions taken during this summit.

Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington deteriorated rapidly after Biden took office last January, as he blames Russia, especially its repeated cyber attacks and its interference in the US elections.

As a result, Russia recalled its ambassador in Washington, following statements in which Biden compared his Russian counterpart to a “murderer.”

A month later, the US ambassador announced that he would return to Washington for consultations, and this is what the Kremlin was demanding.