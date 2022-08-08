It is not new that the place of technical management was and is historically occupied by men. Even in women’s football. However, for a few years that labor gap has been narrowing, slowly, but in a process without pause. Of the six continental tournaments that were played in recent months, five were the coaches who became champions.
We tell you who are the technical directors who are in charge of the teams and who have raised trophies.
The English coach lifted the title with Papua New Guinea of the Oceania women’s championship. The 44-year-old starter has a great track record in that role. Demaine worked at the Youth Olympic Games and was the head coach of the Samoa Women’s National Team.
The Chinese coach who leads her country’s team became champion in the 2022 Asian Cup. The DT has a great career as a player in her country.
The former South African soccer player and coach won the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations managing her national team. In February 2018 she was appointed coach of the national team and that same year she became runner-up in the African Cup of Nations and she was awarded coach of the year.
The Copa América Femenina had its first champion coach this year. The one who will remain in history is the Swedish Pía Sundhage, who led the Brazilian team to its eighth continental title. The coach has great experience leading national teams; Among her main titles are the two Olympic golds for the United States in 2008 and 2012.
The former player and current coach of the Netherlands has already won two European Championships. Her first was with her national team in 2017, a team with which two years later she reached the runner-up position in France 2019. In 2020 she took over the England team and has just been champion in the Euro .
#step #lead #champion #coaches #womens #football #tournaments
Leave a Reply