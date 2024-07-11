An imposing Stegosaurus dinosaur fossil measuring 11 feet tall (3.35 meters) by 20 feet (6.1 meters) long is up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York on July 17. “Apex is the largest and most complete stegosaurus ever found,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global director of science and popular culture.

The auction represents a significant milestone, as it marks the first time an auction house has been involved in bringing a dinosaur specimen to market since its discovery. Sotheby’s worked closely with the owner, renowned commercial palaeontologist Jason Cooper, to document the entire process, from its discovery and excavation to its restoration, preparation and mounting.

The well-preserved Apex, approximately 70% complete, shows no signs of combat or predation-related injuries, suggesting a peaceful life. However, evidence of arthritis indicates that it lived to a ripe old age, making it a singular specimen of its kind.