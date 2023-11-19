A new multifunctional tactical aircraft has been patented in Russia

A new aircraft for tactical aviation has been patented in Russia. This was reported on Sunday, November 19 TASS.

According to the agency, the multifunctional two-seat stealth aircraft was patented by the United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC). The equipment is designed to search for and destroy air, surface and ground targets.

On November 1, the Russian wide-body long-range aircraft Il-96-400M took off for the first time. In turn, FlightGlobal expert Murdo Morrison reacted negatively to Russia’s desire to restore the aircraft industry