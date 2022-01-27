Two years after the tragedy that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, a statue depicting them was erected at the site of the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which also killed 7 other people. The statue was made by sculptor Dan Medina and portrays Kobe, in the Lakers uniform with one arm around Gianna, who is also wearing a game uniform while holding a basketball by her side. The two look at each other with big smiles.

in bronze

–

Medina told NBC Los Angeles that she took the 160-pound bronze statue to the top of a hill in Calabasas at 4am Wednesday, and that the arrangement is temporary. The statue bears the inscription of the names of the Bryants and the other seven victims of January 26, 2020: John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Cristina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and the pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was headed for a women’s basketball tournament in which 13-year-old Gianna was supposed to play. But she never made it to her destination, crashing into the hills west of Los Angeles in thick fog. Federal aviation safety officials then pinpointed pilot error as the cause of the disaster.