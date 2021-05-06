Picture: AFP

A statue from the first or second century

Reality actress Kim Kardashian defends herself against allegations of smuggling an ancient statue into California. According to reports from American media, the judicial authorities assume that in 2016 several containers with “antiques, modern furniture and decorative objects” from Europe reached the port in Los Angeles-Long Beach on behalf of the forty-year-old. The delivery also included a fragment of a statue from the first or second century. Since there was conflicting information about the origin of the collector’s item, it was confiscated by the customs authorities. The American judiciary is now accusing Kardashian of having “looted, smuggled and illegally exported” the statue. A spokeswoman denied the allegations. “We assume that the statue was purchased on their behalf without permission. Kardashian never received the property and was unaware of the transaction, ”she said on Wednesday. The reality star (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) and her now separated husband Kanye West worked with interior designer Axel Vervoordt to design their villa in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles. In addition to the Noel Roberts Trust, Kardashians and Wests real estate company, the Belgian’s name should also be on the freight list. (ceh.)