Shares of NVIDIA, Microsoft and Meta Platforms declined, while the services sector rose in the “Standard & Poor’s 500”.

stock movements

During the past week, the “Dow Jones” industrial index increased by 2.08 percent, to reach the level of 35227.69 points.

The “Standard & Poor’s 500” index rose by 0.69 percent, to reach the level of 5436.34 points.

The “Nasdaq” composite index violated the rise, falling by 0.57 percent in a week to the level of 14032.80 points.

In the last trading week, Friday, the “Standard & Poor’s” rose by 1.81 points, or 0.03 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 30.32 points, or fell by 0.22 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.21 points, or 0.01 percent.