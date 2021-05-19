A statement from the general secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday about the Islamist group Hamas, generated immense satisfaction in much of the local Jewish community, but surprised at the same time to different governments, including Argentina. You do not agree with the document, you could know Clarion, although there will be no pronouncements.

In fact, the tension that prevails between Tel Aviv and the Government of Alberto Fernández is precisely because the local statement criticized the “disproportionate use” of force by Israel, and instead there were no mentions of Hamas or its terrorist tactic. rather the “rocket launch” was criticized, which led Ambassador Galit Ronen to complain that this “did not reflect” the friendship between her country and it.

Almagro’s statement

The statement from the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, on Monday is titled as follows: “Qualification of Hamas as a terrorist organization by the General Secretariat”.

He begins by saying that “the recent attacks launched by Hamas against the Israeli civilian population undoubtedly constitute attacks of a terrorist nature.” And he continued: “Hamas’s terrorist aggression is unlimited and always seeks civilian victims, seeks to escalate conflict dynamics and armed actions, as well as sowing terror on innocent populations, be they Israeli or Palestinian.”

The communiqué speaks of the “immoral and unworthy use of children and women as human shields, as well as the militarization of residential areas, considers positive” the invocation of the principle of legitimate defense by Israel. “

And finally it ends by stating that “the Hamas attacks constitute an attack against the peace and security of Israel and the region, and make it imperative to categorize Hamas as a terrorist organization for the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States.”

Although the General Secretariat of the OAS is the central organ of the regional body and the declaration of Hamas as a “terrorist organization” may have political impact and eventually lead the countries of the organization to promote a vote towards a resolution in that sense, it will be a theme with strong internal divisions and that it might not come to fruition.

By the way, Fernández maintains a open confrontation with Almagro for issues related to Cuba, Bolivia and Venezuela.

Following the statement from the OAS General Secretariat on Monday, Clarion He consulted various Argentine and Latin American authorities for their opinion and they agreed to separate the decisions.

In the Government they remarked: “One thing is a declaration of the general secretary and another a vote of countries and that did not happen.” They consider that “time” will give them “the reason” because they say there is increasing criticism in the United States and Europe of Benjamin Netanyahu’s war option against the Hamas group, which is generating numerous civilian and innocent victims on the Palestinian side.

They also continue to defend the statement they issued as an option based on the words of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, which are completely different from those of Almagro, and criticisms of the Israeli option, but which also have no impact beyond the secretary of the agency.

In the region, in addition to Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico criticized the Israeli action. But it is interesting to refer to the times when Mauricio Macri ruled when the debate about what to do with Hamas slipped when it was finally decided to include Hezbollah in a national list of terrorist groups belonging to Argentina.

In July 2019, Buenos Aires hosted a antiterrorist summit to which the then Secretary of State of Donald Trump came, Mike pompeo. He was received by Foreign Minister Faurie, and in the heat of the discussions, while Hezbollah was being debated, the United States pressed for Hamas to be considered a terrorist organization as well.

Finally, that debate, which was complex, ended with Argentina -which until then considered the groups listed in the United Nations as terrorists- recognizing only Hezbollah as such.

In particular, it was decided on that option taking into account that Hezbollah is considered by the Argentine courts to be responsible for the attacks on the Israeli embassy (1992, 29 dead) and the AMIA (1994, 85 dead).

That issue was later the subject of tension between the Fernández government and Israel because upon taking office, sectors of Christianity wanted to eliminate the Shiite group from that list, which in the end did not happen.

Now you know Clarion, it is not the intention of this government at all to debate whether or not Hamas is. Gates Inside Kirchnerism is claimed to be a Palestinian resistance movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, and They avoid discussing the use of terror exercised by their military arm. At the Instituto Patria, led by the former president and today vice president Cristina Kirchner, an activity was organized in 2020 in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Hamas is a terrorist group for Israel, the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Jordan. And then in the region it was defined by Colombia and Paraguay.

