And a statement from the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company said: “Gentlemen, citizens, the load reduction program is committed to according to the required capabilities of each control, taking into account that the dismissal begins for a period of 10 minutes before the start of the hour, and 10 minutes after it.”

She pointed out that “the duration of the disconnection will not exceed one hour from the time of disconnection.”

And she added in the statement: “We urge the citizens not to use the elevators during the period specified for the dismissal, in order to preserve your safety, bearing in mind that this system will be activated starting from midnight on Saturday, corresponding to July 22, 2023.”

It is not clear whether this measure is related to Saturday night only, or if it is a “system” that is activated starting from Saturday night and includes the coming period.