The Emirates Foundation for School Education denied the validity of what is being circulated about the death of a female student from a heart attack due to failure in a subject or repeating the academic year, stressing that this is incorrect and has no basis in reality, and there is no case of death of a female student with this name in the UAE.

And the Emirates Foundation for School Education issued an official statement in which it said, “The Emirates Foundation for Education confirms that what is being circulated about the death of a student of a heart attack due to failure in an academic subject or repeating the academic year is incorrect and has no basis in reality, and there is no name registered for a student with this name in the records.” Schools affiliated with the Foundation in the UAE.

And she added, when checking with the concerned official authorities, it was also found that there was no death of a female student with this name in the UAE. As the story is fabricated by some accounts on the means of communication and has no basis in truth.

And she stressed that what is being circulated represents a clear violation of the Federal Law on Combating Rumors and Cybercrime, as it causes confusion in society and spreads false and unfounded news. The Foundation calls on everyone to refer to the official sources of news before sharing and publishing it.