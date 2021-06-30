Al-Azhar International Center for Electronic Fatwa issued an official statement, stressing the sanctity of such games that call for violence and aim to distort religious beliefs.

And the center indicated in a statement, Tuesday, that “it has previously warned against some electronic games that kidnap the minds of young people, distract them from their basic tasks of acquiring useful knowledge or work, and lock them in virtual worlds away from reality, develop violent behaviors, incite them to hate and self-harm. or others.”

The statement, which “Sky News Arabia” obtained a copy of, added that among these electronic games is “Fortnite” to repeat incidents of hate, violence, murder and suicide because of it, other than what this game contained of the demolition of the Noble Kaaba with the aim of obtaining privileges inside The game, which directly affects our children’s beliefs negatively, confuses their concepts and identity, and underestimates their sanctities, their Kaaba, which is the destination of their prayers, the destination of their pilgrimage, the place of blessings and blessings, and the first house set for people, especially since young people and youth are the majority of the audience of this game “.

The statement continued: “The Center affirms the inviolability of all electronic games that call for violence or contain false ideas through which it is intended to distort faith or Sharia, or contempt for religion, or call for religious thought, or insulting sanctities, or violence, hatred, or terrorism, or harming oneself or others.”

malicious targets

Dr. Amna Naseer, a professor of Islamic faith and philosophy, considered that such games call for violence, hatred and the killing of Muslims, and also aim to spread terrorism and self-harm crimes.

In her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Amna added: “Such games must be confiscated or international laws should be established to limit their spread, given that they kill our children and the youth of our nation, the value of respect for such sanctities, and they also aim to cause an imbalance in the minds of young people towards their beliefs. “.