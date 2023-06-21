Since the inception of the federation, the Emirates has been striving for a dream that dwells between the eyelashes, and nurtures the eyelashes of life, with the awareness of those who drew on the land of the desert, the image of man as he betroths the love of life, and passes through the valley and the mountain, to sew the coat of warmth, and fill the reefs with the nectar of perseverance, and the camel’s hum on a hill, and low.

Today we see the emissaries of the Emirates crossing the oceans, weaving in the spaces the most beautiful cloth in the world, namely the cloth of dreams of peace, and writing on the awareness board, that we are the children of Zayed, the Zayed of goodness, and the virtue of love and solidarity with the other, without classification or distortion, and the caravan continues loaded In the grief of the oppressed, exhausted by homelessness, poverty, and fatigue, and in the folds of the messages lies the urgent desire of the wise leadership to preserve our Mother Earth, pure from the impurities of the smoke of hatred, the exhausts of nihilistic wars, and the battles of the victorious and the losers, and there is no defeat except for those who live in the open, and suck from the gravel. Want, what makes you sad, and does not rejoice.

This is the approach of the Emirates, and this is the way of its leadership, lifting grievances from the vanquished, repelling evil from the weak, and restoring balance to human consciousness, after its trunk was shaken by storms of greed, panic, and shortsightedness. With its branches, and scattering its fruits, this is the opinion of the Emirates in everything that happens, that dialogue is the solution, and there is no other solution, and violence is only a means of those who have no way but bloodshed to satisfy the lust of thirsty hearts, and they are panting behind imaginary images, and fake and false pictures, without a goal It has nothing but to satisfy these primitive, pre-civilization fantasies.

This is the path of the Emirates, and this is its biography in the world, and there is no room or path for the world to regain its sanity, except to stop the false representation of a life of victory over the other.

This is the belief of the Emirates, that the earth is one, and the human being is one, and there is no solution but to live under the shade of peace, for he is the tree from which and through which the trees of beauty grow in our nature, and he is the cloud that waters this tree, and he is the star that lights up the splendor of this tree.

For a long time, and for a long time, man has been searching for the truth of its existence, and few people have found the path leading to the truth, which is the path of peace.

When peace fills people’s hearts, when peace is the ceiling that protects heads from the brunt of hatred, then life is like language, content with its rhetorical benefactors, and the best rhetoric in life is peace, the peace of souls, from which, and in which the peace of the world rises.