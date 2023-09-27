Will it really be like this? It’s hard to say, in all honesty, perhaps because our eyes aren’t as good as those of Reddit users, but that’s enough to ask ourselves a question: Death Stranding 2 may be enough for a State of Play or a new Sony event?

It’s about speculations born from a post on X shared by Kojiama’s assistant and from a Reddit post according to which it is possible to read State of Play and “trailer_DS2” within the name of the video project shown in the image below.

One State of Play aired just a couple of weeks ago, but rumors are popping up again that Sony is ready to publish a new event, this time dedicated to Death Stranding 2 aka Hideo Kojima’s next game.

Death Stranding 2… and then?

One Monothematic State of Play on Death Stranding 2 or accompanied by a series of “minor” announcements (in terms of media weight, not quality) is not such a strange eventuality and Sony still has several months ahead of it to be able to effectively position a new show.

Death Stranding 2 is certainly expected but like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it is a third-party exclusive. Important and probably high quality, but PlayStation has been missing an event full of announcements linked to impactful first party games for too long.

Right now, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the only first-party exclusive confirmed with a release date. For the moment Sony confirmed only titles like Fairgame$ (PvP Heist Game by Haven) and Concord (multiplayer FPS by Firewalk Studios) which in all honesty did not impress due to the fact that we saw a generic presentation without gameplay content.

If we want to look for a title that has attracted the attention of fans in a serious way we have to go back (or forward, in a certain sense) to Marvel’s Wolverine by Insomniac Games. Again, we haven’t seen anything, but at least we have the certainty that the development team knows how to bring a Marvel hero to life, given that Insomniac Games has already made two (soon three) Spider-Man games.

Sony right now needs to confirm which team like Sucker Punch, Team Asobi, Naughty Dog, Bluepoint Games and Bend Studio have interesting products developing behind the scenes. Yes, for the moment the global audience is focused on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but after October they may realize that the first party calendar is particularly empty.