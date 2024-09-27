In the Karabudakhkent region of Dagestan, after the explosion of a gas station, a state of emergency was introduced

A state of emergency was introduced in the Karabudakhkent region of Dagestan, where a gas station exploded, writes RIA Novosti with reference to local authorities.

As noted by the district administration, a state of emergency has been introduced at the municipal level. It will be in effect from 23.00 (Moscow time) on September 27 until further notice.

It was previously reported that power engineers had completely restored power supply after the explosion.

The incident at a gas station in Makhachkala became known on the evening of Friday, September 27. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 21 people were injured as a result of the incident. Another 10 died, including two children.