In the Kirov municipal district of the Stavropol Territory, a state of emergency was introduced on February 9 due to bad weather conditions that hit the area on the night of February 5-6. This was reported by the head of the district Nikolai Novopashin.

“As a result of an emergency situation caused by a dangerous meteorological phenomenon – a very strong wind, which hit the city of Novopavlovsk, the villages of Maryinskaya, Staropavlovskaya and the village of Kommayak from February 5 to 6, an emergency regime was introduced in the district from today,” says the Telegram – official channel.

As a result of the snowstorm that hit the Kirov Municipal District, a school in the village of Kommayak and the Zhuravlik kindergarten in the village of Maryinskaya were damaged. In addition, damage was caused to the village's children's art school.

Also, in several areas of the Stavropol region, including the cities of Kavminvod, bad weather led to power outages and damage to the roofs of buildings.

At the end of November, dangerous meteorological phenomena in the form of strong winds and rain with snow were recorded in a number of regions of the Southern Federal District and North Caucasian Federal District, including the Stavropol Territory.

Thus, due to the storm, the Crimean authorities introduced a state of emergency on the territory of certain municipalities. It was reported that a person died in the republic due to bad weather.