The head of Komi Uyba introduced a state of emergency after a train car derailed

A state of emergency (emergency situation) was introduced in Komi after the derailment of the carriages of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train. This is reported by TASS with reference to the decree of the head of the republic Vladimir Uiba.

On the evening of June 26, the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train derailed near Inta in the Komi Republic. According to Russian Railways, the preliminary cause of the accident was soil erosion due to heavy rainfall.