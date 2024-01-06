A state of emergency was introduced in Podolsk due to lack of heating in the Klimovsk microdistrict

A local emergency regime has been introduced in Podolsk due to a prolonged lack of heating in the Klimovsk microdistrict. This was stated by the head of the city district Grigory Artamonov in Telegram.

The decision was made jointly with the Emergency Situations Commission in order to use additional forces and means to eliminate the problem.

Artamonov emphasized that emergency crews worked all night. “Due to the frosts, the system froze and when started, breaks appeared on the main line and in houses,” he wrote.

The head of Podolsk also clarified that the backup boiler, which was launched the day before, is operating normally, and the repair of the second boiler continues.

