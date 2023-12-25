A state of emergency was declared in four districts of the Yaroslavl region due to the difficult situation with power grids after a snowfall. Wet snow stuck to the wires led to their breakage, Governor Mikhail Evraev said on December 25 in his Telegram channel.

It is noted that the emergency regime was first introduced in the urban district of Pereslavl-Zalessky, and later in Bolsheselsky, Borisoglebsky and Uglich districts. According to the head of the region, the main reason is the untimely clearing of power line clearings and the recent heavy snowfall.

“We, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Rosseti and district administrations, are trying to normalize the situation as soon as possible. Energy workers are working on restoration around the clock,” Evraev emphasized.

Earlier, on December 15, it was reported that more than 3.5 thousand residents of the Pskov region were left without power supply after accidents due to unfavorable weather conditions caused by the Vanya storm. The most outages were recorded in Pustoshkinsky, Pechora and Nevelsky districts.

Later it was reported that power engineers restored 2.3 thousand km of power lines after the snowfall, work was carried out around the clock.