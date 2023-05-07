A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian province of Alberta due to the hot, dry weather that fuels many wildfires.

“The number of wildfires and evacuations has increased again and we must prioritize the safety of Albertans,” state Premier Danielle Smith wrote on Twitter Saturday, adding that “all of our resources” were being sent to fight the fires.

In a separate media briefing, she described the situation as an “unprecedented crisis”.

According to the authorities, nearly 25,000 people have had to leave their homes. About 109 fires were activated, including 33 fires that were out of control.

Nearly 122,000 hectares of land have burned in recent days. Kristi Tucker, director of the Alberta Wildfire Information Unit, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that an average of 800 hectares is burning this time of year.

Strong winds and high temperatures are expected to continue. Record temperatures dropped, while temperatures in parts of the province reached 32 degrees Celsius. The area of ​​some fires is only 12 hectares, while others extend to thousands of hectares. One hectare is equal to 10,000 square metres.