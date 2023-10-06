The mayor of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Nadsadin announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the region due to the typhoon

A state of emergency has been introduced throughout Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. This was announced by the head of the city district Sergei Nadsadin in Telegram-channel.

“We are receiving signals from people about flooding of houses – currently there are more than 20 of them. I demanded that teams be organized and go to all the addresses that people reported,” wrote the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk city district.

Nadsadin also demanded that vice-mayors and heads of territories continuously monitor the operational situation.

An emergency warning was announced in seven regions of Sakhalin due to bad weather. Schools in the region were canceled and local roads were flooded. The typhoon that hit the region was captured on video. On some sections of roads, cars are standing in water up to their hoods or floating. Hundreds of residents were left without electricity.