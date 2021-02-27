Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

A state of passion and anticipation occupies those interested in the space sector, as the announcement of the new Emirati astronauts approaches the applicants of the second batch, who will be selected from among 4 current finalists.

Expectations indicate that two Emirati astronauts will be nominated to join the astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Niyadi, so that the UAE will have 4 cadres to establish an integrated national team, after completing the results of the final stage tests that measure the psychological aspect, and the extent of readiness to work within one team, while he will join Who will be chosen. The center conducted psychological tests for the 4 candidates who qualified for the final stage of the Emirates Astronaut Program, the second batch to select two of them, as they were selected from among 14 candidates, who are 9 males and 5 females, 9 of whom received a bachelor’s degree and 4 masters’s degree, while one candidate received While their scientific and academic backgrounds varied, 4 of them work in the aviation sector, 9 engineers, and a candidate specializing in metrology.

The final evaluation stage of the 14 candidates took place at the hands of a committee made up of an elite group of specialists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, including the astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, along with NASA astronauts Ann McLane and Jessica Mayer. It is planned that the two astronauts from the second batch will join the NASA astronaut program for the year 2021, as part of a joint cooperation agreement between the UAE and the United States of America, to be trained at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The two new astronauts will initially undergo a training plan within the country to ensure their readiness to experiment with the astronauts of the US Space Agency “NASA”, while Al-Mansouri and Al-Neyadi complete their currently advanced professional training in the same center, which qualifies them to operate the International Space Station, and to carry out scientific research and tasks in Outer space is beneficial to mankind.

The Emirates Astronaut Program received 4,305 applications to join the second batch of the program, an increase of 7% over the applications for the first batch, for which the number of applicants reached 4,022 Emiratis.

Candidates for the second batch were filtered to 2,099 applications based on the criteria of the Emirates Astronaut Program, which were evaluated on academic and scientific backgrounds, as the applicants underwent evaluations that included global intelligence testing, personal skills, and specialized evaluations, through which the best 1000 applicants were selected.

The two new astronauts will join Al-Mansouri and Al-Niyadi to participate in the NASA astronaut program for 2021 and training at the Johnson Space Center, which is one of the largest advanced centers in the world, in which training in human spaceflight, research and control of space flight, and training of crews to carry out missions in low orbit. .

Through the analogue simulation project system for human exploration research, which is a project that examines how missions deal with periods of extreme isolation, while the UAE, through its partnerships with international space agencies, has sought global leadership and put a footprint in the field of space exploration, reflecting the position the UAE has reached. Among the international entities in the space sector, especially with regard to preparing Emirati astronauts, and providing them with expertise and knowledge at the highest international levels.

The training program includes the same modules and components for the training of NASA astronauts, to qualify them to manage various tasks on the International Space Station, to train on spacewalk missions outside the station, and to stay for long periods in the International Station.

In addition to training in several aspects of the scope of operations carried out on board the International Space Station, including dealing with station systems and controlling robots, T-38 courses, Russian language skills, and other courses on leadership skills on the International Space Station.

The important exercises include training on the routine missions carried out by astronauts on board the International Space Station at Johnson Space Center, which qualify them to become station operators, while the routine exercises included operating and dealing with computer systems, storing and locating equipment, and communicating with ground stations.

These advanced training will help the pioneers to carry out long missions on the International Space Station that exceed 6 months, as well as to carry out all the missions of professional astronauts, which include maintenance, equipment installation and repair on board the International Station.

The training of the four Emirati astronauts at the Johnson Space Center will extend from two to three years to the next, and include training on the T-38 aircraft, the use of robots, as well as theoretical and practical training, in addition to spacewalks, leadership courses, and training in handling systems. The International Space Station in the US section, through to land and water survival exercises, and various physical exercises.