State Duma deputy Popov: near Moscow, a veteran was billed for 23 million rubles

In the Moscow region, a combat veteran with four children was presented with a multi-million dollar bill for connecting to communications. Details of this story are given by State Duma deputy and TV presenter Evgeny Popov in Telegram.

“23,317,199 rubles 53 kopecks,” the parliamentarian indicated the exact amount listed in the payment document.

According to Popov, this amount was asked from the veteran for connecting his country house to the power grid. This was preceded by a long correspondence with the “bureaucratic machine,” the deputy explained. “There are no censored words, just emotions,” Popov added and announced that a deputy’s request had been sent to the government in connection with the situation in which the man found himself.

On October 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed providing participants in a special military operation with subsidies for gasification. The President recalled that the social gasification program has been in effect since 2021.