Throughout the pandemic, politicians of all administrations and of all colors have been heard to announce with great fanfare millionaire aid plans for those thousands of entrepreneurs and freelancers who the coronavirus crisis has placed on the brink of ruin. Normally, the announcement of the subsidies is reported, but then nothing is known about the resolution of the same. Which leads one to wonder if this public money really reaches the checking accounts of its potential recipients.

What happened in the Region with the Business Solvency Plan fuels doubts about the real effectiveness of these programs. This initiative of the Government of Spain was endowed with 7,000 million for the country as a whole, of which 142 were destined for the Region, and the forecast was that it would have up to 35,000 Murcian beneficiaries. There was money for it, and even the Executive of Fernando López Miras put the cry in the sky at the time because the amount allocated seemed insufficient. However, within hours of the closing of the petition period, only 2,115 applications had been submitted, barely 6% of those expected. This means that only between 40 and 50 of the total of 142 million euros will be mobilized in this first call, according to the information offered yesterday by the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez.

The reason why this state aid program has aroused so little interest among the business fabric of the Region lies in the “lionlike conditions” that, according to the spokesperson for the regional Executive, the Government of Pedro Sánchez imposed in Royal Decree-Law 5 / 2021. Among the requirements demanded were being up to date with payments to the Tax Agency and Social Security, not having had losses in 2019, proving a drop in income of more than 30% in this pandemic year and having outstanding debts with suppliers. “If a business has been closed for much of the pandemic, how is it going to have bills to pay?” Valle Miguélez wondered yesterday.

The same in other autonomies



The owner of the Company assures that this low attendance is not exclusive to the Region of Murcia, since something similar has occurred in other autonomous communities such as Castilla y León, Andalusia or La Rioja. “This would not happen if the conditions had been realistic and adapted to the situation of the companies,” added the counselor, who regretted that “they have not been direct aid, where honest companies and freelancers with debts with Social Security and the Treasury could also choose” .

The companies benefiting from the subsidies, which would have to keep all the documentation related to this process for five years, undertake to maintain their activity until June 30, 2022, not to distribute dividends in these next two years and not to agree to salary increases management staff. Of course, they would be obliged to advertise for two years, on their physical headquarters or on their web pages, that they have received “financial aid from the Community through funding from the Government of Spain.” Failure to comply with this last precept, they would be forced to return 5% of the amount received.

REQUIREMENTS Living debt.

Beneficiaries had to provide pending invoices with suppliers.

Up to date with the state.

The companies that wanted to qualify for the aid had to be up to date with the payment with the Treasury and Social Security.

Losses of 30%.

Applicants had to prove income losses of more than 30% in the last year. The 2019 result, however, could not be negative.

Maintenance of activity.

Those who receive these public subsidies promised to maintain the activity until June 30, 2022.

Second opportunity



If at the end of the year the 142 million euros have not been distributed among the companies, the Community will have to reintegrate them into the coffers of the Government of Spain. For this reason, the Ministry of Business, through the Development Institute, plans to issue a second call in September to distribute the around 100 million euros that may not be allocated within this first batch.

In order to get more companies to submit applications, the Community is going to expand the catalog of activities that can benefit from the aid. It will include 240 more subsectors according to the CNAE (national classification of economic activities) coding. At first, the central Executive only established 95, but the regional government increased them by 35 for the first call, incorporating important sectors in the Region such as footwear, freight transport, wine production, automotive workshops , driving schools, gyms and hairdressers.

The Community intends to expand the catalog of beneficiary sectors to avoid reimbursing the money to the central government



Of these 2,115 applications from the first call, 1,064 came from self-employed workers and 1,051 from companies. The sectors of activity that have submitted the most applications are hospitality and tourism (45%), commerce (25%), transport, aesthetics and activity related to education.

However, the requirements will be the same. Valle Miguélez assures that these criteria are established in the agreement signed with the Ministry of Finance and cannot be modified despite the fact that the regional Executive has requested it on several occasions, in order to impose more flexible conditions.

The subsidy to which the self-employed and companies can opt has been established at a maximum of 3,000 euros for self-employed by objective estimation and for the rest, as established in the call, the aid may not be less than 4,000 euros nor greater than 200,000 euros.

Plan for trading



On the other hand, the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson explained that in ten days her department will have prepared the regulatory bases of the next direct aid plan of the Community for trade, which will be endowed with a total of fifteen million euros .