Mexico must be an everyday feat, a necessary and committed feat; personal and collective, non-transferable and inalienable; a feat bigger than our problems, bigger than our confrontations.

So are the words with which the story begins illusion of a new country, The dystopia in which we find ourselves in Mexico brought together great intellectuals and politicians, among them Francisco Labastida Ochoa to raise their voices in favor of a new way of doing politics.

They speak of a feat, one that must be superior to current problems: violence, insecurity and inequality; youth torn apart by crime, drug trafficking, drug addiction, as well as the lack of expectations and the artificial and sterile polarization in which the political maelstrom has us involved.

That deaf dialogue in which the partisan colors meet does not lead anywhere, it does not have a direction or course, therefore the need to start over from a point minimum where we all converge.

It is time to heal wounds and appease spirits, to look to the future with enthusiasm and generosity, with determination and firmness to build a better Mexico, those involved predict this, just and necessary.

Ten basic premises contemplate this idea; Mexico in the world, Environment, Childhood, adolescence, youth and older adults, Being a woman in Mexico, Productivity, Employment, Economy, Poverty and inequality, Health, education and culture, Governance and democracy, Security, legality and justice are the themes proposed by this document that contemplates the most pressing needs of the country without contemplating the great priorities: Protect the physical life, integrity and patrimony of people and communities, improve health systems, provide comprehensive and cutting-edge education and raise the level and the quality of life of Mexicans.

And this starting point is not an occurrence like the groups that claim to be the political opposition in our country, especially those that are driven by a political fixation opposed to the colors that wave in the National Palace or an electoral illusion, goes further.

It is the vision of great personalities such as Cuauhtemoc Cárdenas, José Narro, Clara Jusidman, Francisco Barnés and the Sinaloans Diego Valadés and Francisco Labastida Ochoa.

They accuse the lack of governability of the Federal Government for not offering a clear direction, they maintain that there are archaic ideas in the Federal Government for not offering certainty, autonomy and independence to the Judiciary, while the Legislative Branch is considered “subject and abject”.

Although it is true this project is only a national proposal that requires the sum of society to be able to crystallize, if it groups and collects the citizen expression that little by little begins to be disconnected by the government of the fourth transformation.

So far neither the Va por México alliance nor the Movimiento Ciudadano have ruled on the matter, but beyond seeing it as a division, they should consider making a single opposition bloc.

And here the most important thing about why consider it, especially since the agenda of these “opposition” parties has focused solely and exclusively on making Morena’s mistakes visible, as if declaring that Morena is worse than them; automatically society will turn to see them.

The opposition’s lack of ideas to offer society a proposal is very visible. What is the idea of ​​the nation that the PAN, PRI and PRD have? does not exist. Well, here the Punto de Partida collective has a proposal.