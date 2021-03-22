Capchase Company Team.

Capchase is the result of the intersection between a “what we like” and a “what we understand” that led its four founders to unite the world of fintech with companies of software as a service (SaaS) for business. Its history is recent, but intense. It was born in July 2020, they have raised around 53 million euros since then and plan to close the first year of activity with recurring income of more than 10 million. The formula? Offering emerging technology companies with predictable income a financing alternative to venture capital.

Miguel Fernández, co-founder and CEO, and two of his colleagues agreed on a start-up, from which they left in 2019 to continue their training. “We had always wanted to put something together, but when you’re working you don’t have the mental space to think about it. And we said, now that we are going to master’s degree, we are going to think about what to do, ”says this 30-year-old from Madrid by video call. They analyzed different verticals and variants and in January 2020 they realized that it made sense to apply the solutions they were investigating to SaaS and that no one had done it before.

One of the main problems of these technologies, says Fernández, is that practically the only option they have to finance themselves is venture capital, which involves long processes and dilution of ownership. So they thought they could predict money inflows over the next 12 months and advance it in exchange for a commission. “Instead of using external financing, they use their own financing, on their terms, and they don’t have to sell parts of the company. Everything is done in one click instead of thirty meetings, ”says the CEO.

They, unlike their users, have not been able to avoid dilution. “I wish someone could do the same to us, but there is no one. We are the first ”, he laughs. They have the support of important investors linked to Paypal, Affirm or Google and their growth has been meteoric, but at first there were those who doubted. “We spoke with investors and they did not believe in the idea. And all of a sudden there was a change of mind and it exploded. It became a super competitive round ”, recalls the engineer. “And with clients it was a bit similar. The moment we had a client and he started telling others about it, it exploded. “

The only firm requirement they ask of companies is that they have an income history of at least eight months in order to “learn from the data.” So far, firms with billings ranging from a few hundred thousand to nearly 100 million have turned to them.

Payments

The commissions that apply to them range between 6% and 12% and, according to Fernández, it pays off for his clients. They are companies that have high upfront expenses and lose a lot of money until they get the subscription tickets to accumulate. The faster they grow, the more cash they burn. To try to bridge that gap, they often turn to offers to incentivize users to pay at once rather than monthly. “And customers compare us with the discounts they make, which range from 15% to 30%, sometimes even more, and which on average are around 20%.”

Anticipating money to emerging companies has its dangers: “We have to understand the risk very well when working with a start-up because we don’t have any ownership over your assets. If the company goes bankrupt, we do not receive anything, we only receive from future cash flows ”. But it seems that they also have the accounts. Fernández assures that the business is profitable, although they still have no benefits. “We could if we stopped investing in growth. But as the team grows every month because we want to go faster, for now we are not interested in being in the green numbers, “he says. They now have about 20 employees.

“What we have to do is combine two things in parallel,” says Fernández about the next steps to take. “One is access to non-dilutive financing for us, more debt funds, bigger and cheaper, that will carry over to lower prices, and then expand the team.” Although they already work with technology companies with the same revenue scheme outside of SaaS, for now they are not considering entering other verticals with different billing profiles.