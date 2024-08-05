It only takes 15 years for something to stop being a novelty and become a tradition. Especially in the case of summer traditions. There are the official ones, such as the reception for civil society organised by the King and Queen at the Marivent Palace in Palma, Mallorca, and the unofficial ones, recently adopted by the rich and famous, whether it be posing in beautiful coves with crystal-clear waters or announcing a divorce in the torrid month of August. One of the latter would undoubtedly be the event that brings together a whole group of actors and singers, models and socialites around a charity dinner that starts with Antonio Banderas’ autograph on a car. We are talking about the Starlite Gala organized by the foundation of the same name, social work of the Starlite platformwhich is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and there is no media outlet that does not cover concerts in the middle of summer, featuring, among others, Luis Miguel, Malú, Nick Carter, Plácido Domingo and Sebastián Yatra to extend the already long Marbella nights until the early hours.

This Sunday, however, the iconic image that kicked off the charity night at the Nagüeles quarry did not take place. Antonio Banderas did not pose next to a Ford, one of the sponsors of the event. According to reports, this was due to a commitment by the actor with another car brand which was announced at the last minute. Instead, a very smiling Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo, a veteran of this gala, posed next to the model Valeria Mazza, its usual presenter, and Sandra García-Sanjuán, the organizer of the event, in front of the new Ford Capri, whose novelty is that it is 100% electric: “It is wonderful to belong to the Starlite family,” said the actress and presenter upon her arrival at the event; “In this life we ​​try to do things well and, with a bit of luck, this is eventually known and recognized.”

More information

Guests began to arrive at around eight o’clock in the evening on Sunday, August 4, at the Marbella quarry, where the gala takes place every year, dressed in evening dress to pay tribute to the country of Mexico, where the foundation carries out part of its philanthropic work with the Children in Joy Foundation, created by the host and most visible face of the entire Starlite concept, Sandra García-Sanjuán. She is the friend of all this beautiful people who religiously attends this charity event every year, where celebrities feel right at home. “It’s going to be the most important gala to date,” he announced at the beginning of the evening. Lots of skulls, marigolds, charro hats and mariachis adorned the arrival of the guests in a nod to the Day of the Dead.

From left to right, smiling Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo, María Casado, Valeria Mazza and Sandra García-Sanjuán, at the start of the Starlite Gala, held this Sunday, August 4 in Marbella. Photo provided

Among those who paraded under the last sun of the afternoon, faces of the most diverse kind that show the curious agenda of García-Sanjuán: the presenters of the gala, the comedian Carlos Latre and Valeria Mazza, the presenter María Casado and an eclectic list of guests such as the couple of artists formed by Macarena Gómez and Aldo Comas, the singer Blanca Paloma, the unclassifiable Carmen Lomana, the aristocrat Gunilla Von Bismarck or the singer Juan Peña. Irene Villa, Mónica Hoyos, Miguel Poveda, Toni Acosta, Paula Echevarría or Alfonso de Borbón and María Margarita Vargas Santaella were also part of this list of guests difficult to see at any other party. The other host of the night, Antonio Banderas, was kept waiting until the last minute, when he appeared alongside the guest of honour, the American actor Will Smith, who monopolised all the spotlights and attention of the press, but only said that this was his first time in the city of Malaga.

From left to right, Blanca Paloma, Carlos Vives and Gunilla von Bismarck, three of the guests at the Starlite Festival charity event. Juan Carlos Dominguez (efe)

There was no shortage of award winners. Those who the Starlite organization values ​​for their social commitment: the singer Carlos Vives, who through his own foundation Tras La Perla practices cultural promotion, improving the quality of life and revitalizing his hometown, Santa Marta (Colombia). Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo, who was highlighted for her work for gender equality and the fight against gender-based violence. The singer India Martínez, for her career not only as an artist, but for making visible and promoting causes of vital importance, such as support for children and education. The former Argentine soccer player Javier Zanetti, who through the Pupi Foundation seeks to improve the living conditions of children in his native country. And, finally, Margarita Vargas, who was recognized for her “commitment and generosity,” especially in the prevention and treatment of different diseases through her work with various charitable organizations.

Will Smith and Sandra García-Sanjuán, at the Starlite Gala 2024, held this Sunday at the Nagüeles quarry, in Marbella. Daniel Perez (Getty Images)

And these familiar faces were joined by many other guests, willing to pay 1,000 euros per person for a good cause and, why not say it, to dine near Will Smith. Because despite all the pomp and glamour, this is still an American-style charity gala, where guests pay per person and bid at auction for various items (such as a guitar signed by Carlos Vives and Antonio Banderas – who attended accompanied by his partner, Nicole Kimpel – or a dress designed exclusively by Michael Costello, which reached 20,000 euros at the auction) or for experiences (such as a private visit to the Guggenheim Bilbao followed by dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant Neura, or a beauty treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Ritz) with the proceeds going to the Banderas and García-SanJuán foundations.

Actress Paula Echevarría and her partner, former footballer Miguel Torres, on the red carpet at the 15th Starlite Occident Gala, on August 4 in Marbella (Málaga).

Juan Carlos Dominguez (EFE)

The evening menu was prepared by Goyo Catering and consisted of wheat tortillas filled with cream cheese and Emmental, jalapeños, white onion, red pepper and chicken strips accompanied by guacamole (which is, in English, a quesadilla) and a beef tenderloin topped with pink mole, rose petals and pomegranate. For dessert, a birthday cake with candles marking the 15th anniversary of the gala. We must blow out candles for the new traditions, while they last.