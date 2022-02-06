Akihiro Suzuki has once again insisted on the project, which has been Koei Tecmo’s favorite for some time.

A little over a week before the premiere of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, its producer, Akihiro Suzukihas spoken with JPG mes about the franchise already where would you like to take her in the future. At 3DJuegos we were able to interview Suzuki, who told us about some of the changes that this installment will introduce and how the musou genre is usually received in the West.

On this occasion, the producer has once again insisted on one of Koei Tecmo’s pending accounts for many years now. In 2014, the then vice president of the company, Hibashi Kinuma, already spoke of a crossover with Star Wars in the purest Hyrule Warriors style, insisting on this idea years later, as president and CEO.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Lucasfilm | Disney

It is evident that this idea has been around Koinuma for a while, which in a talk with 3DJuegos returned to recover the idea of ​​the crossover with Star Wars, the franchise being one of its main candidates to take to the musou. No doubt Akihiro Suzuki shares Koinuma’s idea, who has not hesitated to confess your personal desire to perform the crossover with the popular space opera.

A crossover with Star Wars is the personal wish of Akihiro SuzukiIt seems evident that the franchise could easily be adapted to the massive battles of the game seriesand more when we think of some scenes of the series of Clone Wars by Genndy Tartakovsky, where our protagonists made their way through hundreds of enemies. For now, this Star Wars musou will remain a dream for the company and for the fans, although the truth is that lightsaber fans cannot complain, with 8 games from the Star Wars universe announced to date and great possibilities among Respawn’s future projects.

More about: Star Wars.