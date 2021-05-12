Arnau Martínez is the new pearl of Girona and the player on whom all the children of the rojiblanca quarry are now focusing their eyes. The young defender, still in youthful age, has broken down the door of the first team and is settling in professional football. Arnau is breaking records and burning stages at breakneck speed and since he made his debut in the Second Division on matchday 31, against Albacete, he has not disappeared from the pitch. Francisco’s pulse did not tremble at the time of giving him the title and it has been shown that his decision was more than correct. Arnau has now been eight games in a row without missing a single minute and taking his position from him is almost an impossible mission.

Last day against Logroñés (1-4), Arnau Martínez took another step in his sports career and entered the history of Girona. He scored 0-1, it was his first goal in professional football, and He became the youngest scorer of the rojiblanco club: 18 years and 14 days. He unseated Pablo Moreno, who celebrated a goal against Albacete (0-2) with 18 years, seven months and three days. “Very complete game against Logroñés and a comfortable victory (1-4) that reinforces us for the next game against Sporting. Very happy for my first goal with Girona in Second Division“Arnau said on his social networks. His campaign with the first team is being framed because, apart from showing overwhelming security in defense, in attack it also adds up. Days before scoring against Logroñés, the young defender had already given two goal assists: He was vital in the comeback against Albacete (2-1) because he gave the goal pass to Stuani and a day later, against Sabadell (2-2), he assisted Gumbau.

Despite his brilliant appearance in the first team, Francisco is knowing how to guide Arnau Martínez on the right track. In addition, the player exudes patience and good manners. Of course, he is not the only young man that the coach is taking care of and giving the alternative. Ibrahima Kebe and Ramón Terrats, despite having a subsidiary file, are considered full-fledged footballers of the first team and have regular minutes. The quarry, without a doubt, is being vital for Girona in a season in which they intend to return to First.