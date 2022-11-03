Erik Ten Hag trusted Garnacho again. He already did it last week in the Europa League against the Sheriff, and this time against Real Sociedad he was decisive. The player born in 2004 is living a dream. He is only 18 years old and after his official debut with the team he uploaded a post to social networks with Cristiano Ronaldo (his idol) where he referred to the fact that he was fulfilling a dream.
Today at 17 minutes into the game, United organized a counter and the same protagonists of the post met. Cristiano received in three quarters of the field and put the ball deep for the Argentine to drive, step on the area and put it out of Remiro’s reach. United found the prize of the goal very soon, but it was not enough to pass as first classified in the group, as Real won 0-1 at Old Trafford and on goal difference was still one away from the Red Devils.
The match had chances for everyone and ended up becoming a come and go, but the quality of the players from the Mancunian team meant that they ended the match bottling up the team led by Imanol Alguacil. Rashford came in, McTominnay came in, Fred came in, but they didn’t get the goal prize with that. Real Sociedad, greatly increased by the support of their fans, managed to maintain the result and go through as first in the group tied on points with Cristiano Ronaldo’s team. Barcelona and Seville may be United’s next rivals.
#star #born #Garnacho #gave #birth #United #victory #Real #Sociedad
