A small star is attracting the attention of astronomers because of how quickly it is leaving the Milky Way. Renamed CWISE J124909+362116.0or more simply J1249+36this star was discovered by a group of project scientists Backyard Worlds: Planet 9.

The discovery and its meaning

J1249+36 yes right away distinguished by its speedestimated at approx 600 kilometers per second. This speed is enough to escape the gravity of the Milky Way, making it one hyperfast star. Data collected by the telescope W. M. Keck of Hawaii revealed that it is a rare one subnana La class of very old stars with very low mass and temperature.

Possible scenarios for the runaway star’s trajectory

Scientists have hypothesized two scenarios to explain the behavior of J1249+36:

Supernova of a white dwarf: J1249+36 may have been the companion of a white dwarf which, exploding as a supernova, ejected it at great speed. Ejection from a globular cluster: J1249+36 may have been hurled into space following interactions with binary black holes within a globular cluster.

Future perspectives

To determine the origin of J1249+36, researchers hope to analyze its chemical composition. The presence of heavy elements created by a supernova or a specific chemical composition could reveal whether it comes from a globular cluster or a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. According to Gerasimov, “we are looking for a chemical fingerprint that indicates which system this star came from.”

Regardless of the mechanism it has carried J1249+36 at its current speed, this discovery represents an opportunity unique to delve deeper into ours comprehension of the history and dynamics of our galaxy.

