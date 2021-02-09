St. Petersburg plans to create a standard of ethical behavior for taxi drivers. About this on Monday, February 8, reported press service of the city committee for transport.

“St. Petersburg needs a code of ethics for passenger taxis, containing minimum requirements for the quality of services and a generalized collective” portrait “of a qualified driver,” the committee said.

A special document will fix the minimum requirements for the quality of services, as well as a generalized “portrait” of the driver. When developing a code of ethics, the opinion of carriers and passengers will be taken into account, writes REGNUM…

The decision on the adoption of the document was made at a joint meeting of the committee and enterprises that act as aggregators of information about the services of St. Petersburg taxis, due to the frequent complaints of citizens about the unethical behavior of taxi drivers, the website writes. kp.ru…

As the TV channel notes “360”, the first proposals will be collected by next week. The final approval of the document is expected in two months. It should come into force from mid-2021.

In January, it was reported that the St. Petersburg district court ordered a five-day arrest for a taxi driver who watched porn in front of passengers. At the end of October 2020, in St. Petersburg, a taxi driver hit a passenger because of a dog in a carrier.