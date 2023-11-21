The unfortunate incident occurred at the Michael Ornano Stadium, located in the capital Brazzaville, while the national Army was carrying out a recruitment event with around 1,500 young people between 18 and 24 years of age. The Congolese government also mentioned that “an unspecified number” of people were injured by the stampede.

“During the night of Monday, November 20 to Tuesday, November 21, 2023, a tragedy occurred at the (Michael) Ornano stadium that resulted in deaths and injuries,” said a statement from the Ministry of Communications, adding that “a crisis unit” under the orders of the Prime Minister, Anatole Collinet Makosso, to care for the victims.

According to the local press, the tragedy would have been dynamited by a young man who was seeking to submit his application for military admission hastily, which caused a chain effect and collective desperation among the attendees, who sought to force the doors to leave and ended up crushing their hands. each other.

“Some were so impatient that they had to force their way in, causing a stampede that left several dead or injured,” Brandon Tsetou, a young student who survived the stampede, told the US news agency AP.

The Army as an economic solution for Congolese youth

The Congolese Army is one of the most important employers in the African country, where 20% of its 5.8 million inhabitants are unemployed and around 75% of Congolese “work in the informal sector, self-employed or in jobs of low productivity”, according to information from the World Bank.

“This human tragedy reflects the anguish of a sacrificed youth,” said Tresor Nzila, director of the non-governmental organization Development Action Center, adding that the inability of the State to boost employment in the country has caused despair in young people, also blaming the Government for “not evaluating the risks” of the event.

