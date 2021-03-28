Canadian police announced that several people were stabbed Saturday in and near a library in Vancouver.

The police added in a tweet on Twitter that one suspect had been arrested in the incident, indicating that there was no longer a constant threat to the public.

The authorities have not revealed details of the possible motive for the attack.

CBC said, according to a spokeswoman, that six people had been taken to hospitals, but she refused to give details about their condition.

An eyewitness told Al-Shabaka that the attacker was arrested and transported to a place of the attack by an ambulance.