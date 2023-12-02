A St. Petersburg television channel received a large fine for LGBT propaganda. The decision is related to the video by Sergei Lazarev

The St. Petersburg court fined the Aiva TV channel for LGBT propaganda in Lazarev’s video

The TV channel Quince TV in St. Petersburg was fined for promoting the international LGBT movement (banned extremist organization) due to the demonstration of the clip. The United Press Service of the City Courts clarified that the fine amounted to 500 thousand rubles.

We are talking about the video by Russian artist Sergei Lazarev “So Beautiful”, released in 2017.

The decision is related to an ambiguous video fragment

The court stated that the footage showed girls broadcasting “their homosexual preferences.”

Separately, it is worth paying attention to the fragment presented by a sequential change of frames demonstrating interacting hands (caressing each other), whose relative position in space, their individual characteristics (hair, shape of the nail plate, manicure, jewelry) allow them to be perceived as belonging to two different people same sex, that is, potentially perceived as tactile, sensory interaction between persons See also Israel and Hamas deny truce for the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip Roskomnadzor protocol

From the conclusion it follows that such a demonstration indicates that “people in non-traditional sexual relationships not only do not differ from representatives of heterosexual relationships, but their preferences, if not socially approved, are at least acceptable in society and are equivalent to the union of a man and women”.

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

The Supreme Court previously declared the international LGBT movement extremist

The decision was made at a meeting on Thursday, November 30. The movement was also banned in Russia. The corresponding lawsuit was filed by the country’s Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice found in it “various signs and manifestations of an extremist orientation,” as well as inciting social and religious hatred, citing the law on countering extremist activities. The Supreme Court meeting was held behind closed doors due to the presence of certain secret materials in the case. The decision took effect immediately

At the same time, in December last year, a law was signed on a complete ban on LGBT propaganda. It included a ban on disseminating information about the organization and promoting pedophilia. In addition, he banned calls for gender reassignment among teenagers on the Internet, media, books, audiovisual services, cinema and advertising.

Russian media have repeatedly tried to avoid fines due to LGBT propaganda

In November, the TNT Music channel discolored the rainbow in the video of the K-pop group Seventeen to avoid a fine under an article on LGBT propaganda. In the version that was shown in the K-POP TIME program on TNT Music, some of the footage with the rainbow became black and white.

In addition, a protocol was opened against the Eksmo publishing house for promoting non-traditional sexual relationships among minors because of the comic book “Dove Gennady.” The head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, noted that t