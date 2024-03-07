In St. Petersburg, a fifth-grader returned from training with convulsions and poisoning

In St. Petersburg, a fifth grade student returned from training with convulsions and poisoning with an unknown substance. About it reports 78.ru.

According to him, the student returned home from football training. His mother said that after returning, the child ate dinner and went to the room, where he subsequently began to have seizures.

The Petersburg woman called an ambulance. The fifth-grader was hospitalized in serious condition and was diagnosed with poisoning with an unknown substance. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

