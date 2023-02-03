Two black garbage bags full of broken bricks are still in front of 3º B of number 1 Azorín street in Valladolid. The rubble is the remains of a wall that covered the door of that apartment, inside which the police have found the body of a woman of about 45 years who had been missing for weeks. Several residents of the area claim that it was an apartment occupied by the woman and her partner until the latter was imprisoned for unknown reasons. The finding has been possible because the daughter of the deceased reported her disappearance on January 16. The door was presumably boarded up with the corpse already inside the apartment. The police are now investigating who built the wall (a common method to try to prevent new occupations), when, why and on whose behalf. The neighbors only remember of the deceased that her name was Leire.

The body did not show signs of violence, according to the sub-delegate of the Government in Valladolid, Alicia Villar, who has detailed that the complaint of her absence arrived on January 16 because there were no signs of her “since before the end of the year.” “They have found her dead in her bed, with no signs of violence,” reported the subdelegate, who stressed that the firefighters entered through the window after the first difficulties in accessing her home. The sub-delegate has stressed that all lines of investigation remain open to clarify how this woman could have died and to elucidate the construction of this wall in front of the house.

Police sources consider that the owners of the squatted property could hire the house to be walled up so that no one could access it, but that the workers did not take into account that there could be someone inside when they placed the bricks preventing the passage.

Condition of the landing and the door of the house where the body was found this morning.

The news has shocked the inhabitants of these humble blocks, in which the neighbors assure that there are several floors where, according to the residents, drug dealing or squatting is taking place. A neighbor who comes out of his doorstep connects the dots when he finds out what happened and explains that, a week ago, he was surprised because he saw the firefighters trying to enter a house on Azorín street through the windows, which overlook Calle de Gustavo Adolfo Becquer. He assures that they spent two days trying to enter.

No neighbor wants to give their name given the seriousness of what happened. A woman who lives in the block where her body was found assures that her deceased was called Leire, and that the notice that nothing was known about her was given by her daughter. Then the authorities intervened, who ran into the wall. After tearing it down, the deceased was found, who according to this environment was a drug addict. The door does not seem forced, the lock is in good condition and its hinges or peephole remain unaltered after the dust generated by removing the brick and cement. The portal mailboxes also reveal nothing significant. In one of them, “3º B” has been painted with a marker without adding any name.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

A man and a woman who have their house under construction on one of the floors of the block decline to comment. Another of the residents in this neighborhood near the Vadillos square affirms that she lives in the back block of the squatted house and that she regularly heard arguments between the tenants. Another of the neighbors of that number 1, who is suspicious of speaking to the press, assures that the last time she saw her, she calculates, was in December, going up those stairs of a building that does not have an elevator. “The husband was in jail and two or three days after seeing her, that wall appeared in front of her door,” recalls this source, who confirms that the couple used drugs regularly and that “they did not know anything” that he was behind that wall. the body of this woman: “It looks like a horror movie.”